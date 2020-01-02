Yorkville Students to Participate in Mad Hot Tap Competition

In an effort to promote social-emotional learning and provide instruction in the fine arts to all students, Yorkville School has combined efforts with Danceworks to allow all 4th-grade students to participate in Mad Hot Tap. The program seeks to build students’ self-confidence, improve students’ sense of respect for themselves and one another, and improve students’ attitudes toward exercise and physical activity, as well as the fine arts. Danceworks offers its program partners a total of 22 hours of dance instruction provided by a trained choreographer, transportation to and from the regional competition in Milwaukee, and most importantly, the chance to develop a valuable set of skills. Those interested in cheering on Yorkville’s students at their competition at Panther Arena in Milwaukee on January 29 should contact Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez at Yorkville School for more information.

This is a great photo opportunity at our school as students practice during weekly instructional sessions with a “real-live” tap teacher. Students practice on Thursdays from 10:15-11:15 a.m. and on Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. An interesting requirement of the weekly lessons is that the classroom teacher participates in learning the tap skills as well. Students have been excited, engaged and energized to practice and enthused about their upcoming competition.