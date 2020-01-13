Wisconsin Weather: Weekend Snowfall Totals

The winter blast that was expected over Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday came – though it was not as strong as weather observers initially expected.

According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s round of winter weather saw snowfall totals reach four inches – far shorter than the 10-13 inches that were originally forecast. Weather observers said the storm tracked east of our location in Wisconsin, meaning states to our east got hit with the heavier snowfall totals.

More Snow On The Way

Weather observers also say that several rounds of snow will impact southern Wisconsin in the upcoming week in an active weather pattern.

Snowfall totals from this weekend (in inches)

4.4 DODGEVILLE

4 KENOSHA

3.9 BEAVER DAM

3.8 CASCADE

3.8 SAVOCA

3.5 BEAVER DAM 2nd location

3.2 MIDDLETON

3.1 ELMWOOD PARK

3 GRAFTON

3 HOWARDS GROVE

3 RACINE

3 EAGLE

3 JACKSON

3 MEQUON

3 SHOREWOOD HILLS

3 LUDINGTON, MI

3 SINSINAWA

3 CUBA CITY

2.9 WAUKESHA

2.8 VERONA

2.7 ST NAZIANZ

2.7 HORICON

2.6 BROOKFIELD

2.6 SINSINAWA

2.5 SHOREWOOD HILLS

2.5 MAPLBLUFF

2.5 LODI

2.5 FOND DU LAC

2.5 NEW HOLSTEIN

2.5 ST. PETER

2.5 CASSVILLE

2.3 OCONOMOWOC

2.3 LAKWISCONSIN

2.3 DUBUQUE, IA

2.2 BROWN DEER

2.2 COLUMBUS

2.2 SHOREWOOD HILLS

2.2 SOUTH BYRON

2.1 BRISTOL

2.1 OCONOMOWOC

2 DODGEVILLE

2 SHOREWOOD HILLS

2 TWO RIVERS

1.9 SHOREWOOD

1.9 WEST ALLIS

1.8 SHEBOYGAN

1.8 KEWASKUM

1.8 SFOND DU LAC

1.8 SAINT FRANCIS

1.8 MILWAUKEE

1.8 COLUMBUS

1.7 MAPLE BLUFF

1.7 BENTON

1.6 WEST BEND

1.6 DODGEVILLE

1.6 THERESA

1.6 MERTON

1.5 KOHLER

1.5 HOWARDS GROVE

1.5 MONONA

1.5 COTTAGE GROVE

1.5 CHILTON

1.4 ROCK SPRINGS

1.3 OMRO

1.3 MAPLE BLUFF

1.3 MILLHOME

1.2 HOWARD CITY, MI

1.2 SLINGER

1.2 KENOSHA

1.2 SILVER LAKE

1.2 WATERLOO

1.2 BROOKS

1.1 PORTAGE

1.1 DENMARK

1.1 GREEN LAKE

1 SHEBOYGAN

1 PLYMOUTH

1 WATERTOWN

1 WATERTOWN 2nd location

1 HARTFORD

1 MCFARLAND

1 MOUNT HOREB

1 REEDSBURG

1 PORTAGE

1 EPHRAIM

1 SURING

1 MONTELLO

1 PRAIRIE DU CHIEN

1 MUSCODA