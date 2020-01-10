Wisconsin Weather: Up To 9 Inches Of Snow Coming

The unseasonably warm weather just could not last forever. According to the National Weather Service, the southeastern Wisconsin area is going to see two rounds of wet, snowy winter weather starting Friday. When it’s all said and done, forecasters say up to nine inches of snow will fall in our area: an inch late Friday, another two inches during the day on Saturday and up to six more Saturday night into Sunday.

National Weather Service observers say the winter starts on Friday night with a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet. More widespread snowfall is then possible Saturday, particularly Saturday afternoon and night across most of the area. Potentially significant snowfall is possible during this time.

Strong winds Saturday and Saturday night will lead to a risk of lakeshore flooding along the Lake Michigan shore. Blowing and drifting of snow will also be possible during this time.

Chances are increasing that a wintry mix will affect far SE WI Friday evening/night, followed by widespread snow affecting the entire area Saturday afternoon/evening. Significant accumulations possible for some. Keep a close eye on forecast updates as details are further refined. pic.twitter.com/RFw2Qbp54a — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) January 9, 2020



Forecast

Friday

A slight chance of rain and snow after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 miles per hour becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night

Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 10 p.m. Low around 28. Windy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 miles per hour after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday

Snow. High near 32. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 17. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour becoming west 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 5 miles per hour.

