Winter storm warning and snow emergency issued

RACINE, WI – Officials with the City of Racine have declared a snow emergency, which begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and ends at noon Jan. 12.

The declaration is in response to the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Sunday for the Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Read more: Preparing for winter weather and how to avoid four of the most common winter home problems.

Periods of mixed precipitation are expected through early afternoon, but heavy snow is expected in the evening.

Snow accumulations of four to six inches, ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch and wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected until 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” according to a statement by the National Weather Service. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

To find out the latest road conditions, call 511.

A snow emergency helps city workers efficiently remove snow.

This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets, and all cars must be parked on the even side of all local streets from midnight to 6 a.m. Jan. 12. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

Following is a link to our website which outlines the Snow Emergency Parking Restriction

locations.

All Gateway campuses and centers are closed Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12 due to inclement weather.

If you know of any closings, please include them in the comments section below.