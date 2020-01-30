Winter Storm Caused $30 Million In Damage In 3 Counties

RACINE COUNTY, WI — After a round of recent storms levied major damage along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in Racine, Milwaukee and Kenosha Counties, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers moved to request a damage assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The process is the first step in determining whether the state will request a federal disaster declaration. The storms happened between Jan. 10-12, 2020.

As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties had reported a combined estimate of $30 million in damage to public infrastructure as a result of the storms and flooding. Those numbers are preliminary and are expected to change.

“A severe winter storm earlier this month, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure in southeastern Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “Doing these assessments will help determine whether affected communities may qualify for federal aid that can help them rebuild.”

State officials believe FEMA will assess reported damage to public infrastructure next week. Staff will not be assessing damage to individual homes or businesses since authorities say much of the reported damage by residents is either covered by insurance or would not qualify for federal disaster assistance.