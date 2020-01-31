Weekend I-94 Closures: List For Jan. 31 To Feb. 2

OAK CREEK, WI — People who are expecting to travel on I-94 in southern Milwaukee County and northern Racine County will see a number of closures due to continuing construction on the freeway.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, here are the closures scheduled for this weekend.

Friday, Jan. 31

Overnight full closure of I-94 East from Ryan Road to County G.

Overnight I-94 East reduced to two lanes from Drexel Ave. to Ryan Road.

Overnight closure of Ryan Road entrance ramp to I-94 East.

Overnight closure of Seven Mile Road entrance ramp to I-94 East.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Only long-term closures in effect.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Only long-term closures in effect.