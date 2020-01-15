Viola Braznell enjoyed gardening and spending time with family

Viola M. Braznell, 102, died peacefully Monday at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Caledonia on April 6, 1917, daughter of the late Peter and Anna (nee: Kaplan) Otwaska.

On October 19, 1940, Viola married Stephen J. Braznell. They were blessed with many years of marriage before Stephen preceded her in death on May 5, 1988. Viola was a lifelong member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic Woman’s Club of Racine. She was, first of all, a homemaker, caring for her family. Later in life, she went to work for M & H Foods and then as a custodian at Hansche School, retiring in 1980. Blessed with good health, Viola worked in her vegetable garden and cared for her roses every summer. She could be seen riding her 3-wheel bike along the street of Lake Park well into her 80’s. She went out to dinner every night with her brother Lenny and sister Norma for many years until their passing, but most of all enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Viola was a remarkable, wife, mother and grandmother.

Viola will be dearly missed by her daughters, Janice (John) Wiley, Lorie Trick, Lynnette Brandes; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son Stephen; sons-in-law, Jeff Davis, Jeff Trick, and Jeff Brandes; grandson, Danny Braznell; great-grandchildren, Nathan Andersen and Elwood Dunk; three brothers, Peter, Leonard (Doretha) and Anthony (Adeline); sisters, Norma (Shannon) Ackley- (Harold) Klopfer and Virginia (August) Kupper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, on Monday, January 20, at 11 a.m. interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at the church Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.