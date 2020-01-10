Veteran Lee Cornell enjoyed running and fishing

Lee Suthard Cornell, 85, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Racine, August 1, 1934, son the late Marvin and Marie (Nee: Geyar) Cornell.

Lee graduated from Port Washington High School ”Class of 1952”. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On February 8, 1958 at Cedarburg, married Judith F. Seelman and together they raised 8 children. Lee was employed as a Wisconsin State Trooper for 13 years and served with the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 36 years retiring in 1994. Lee was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and a thirty-year member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. Lee and Judy were foster parents for many years. He enjoyed fishing, running, but most of all time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 62 years, Judy; 8 children, Fred (Kathy) Cornell, Elizabeth Del Negro, Ann (Steve) Valentine, Thomas Cornell, Benjamin (Angie) Cornell, Melissa Cornell, Roseannah Cornell, Sandra Cornell; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grand grandchildren; in-laws, Tom Guthrie, Susan Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, David Del Negro; sisters, Gehl (Don) Schafer, Katie Guthrie, and Phyllis Murphy.

Funeral services will be held Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Saturday, January 18 at 3:30 p.m with Deacon Eric Sewell officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.