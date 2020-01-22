Veteran Eugene Hall enjoyed hunting and fishing

Eugene V. Hall, 87, died Sunday . He was born in Racine, September 12, 1932, son of the late Wilfred and Geraldine (Nee: Brucker) Hall.

Eugene proudly served in the United States Army in France. On August 4, 1960, he married Mercedes Gonzalez in Madrid, Spain. He was employed by American Motors Corporation, Chrysler Corporation for thirty years, retiring in 1989. Eugene was a member of Grace Church. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family at his Green Lake cottage. Above all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his whole heart and his life mission was to glorify Jesus.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Mercedes; his children, Christina (Thomas) Tajnai of Grayslake, Jacqueline (Michael) Tajnai of Racine, Jennifer (Marcus) Poppler of Racine; his grandchildren, David, Kristen, and Caroline Tajnai, Lauren (Adam) Lewis, Sophia Tajnai, Elliot, Alex, Joseph, and Levi Poppler; nephews, Patrick (Joan) Appleget, David Appleget, Mark (Kim) Appleget; extended family, Ricky Nelson and Marcia Nelson; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Beverly Benicek and Marshall Nelson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.