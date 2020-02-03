Veteran Donald Liesner enjoyed playing sports and traveling

Donald F. Liesner, 85, died Monday, January 27 at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Racine, May 22, 1934, son of the late August and Valerie (Nee: Behrend) Liesner.

Don was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1953.” He proudly served in the United States Army. On July 18, 1959, he married Sandra D. Kristopeit. Don was a chemist at SC Johnson Wax for forty-two years, retiring in 2001. Don was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a Cub Scout Leader for many years and also a longtime member and Commander of the American Legion Post 310. An avid sportsman, Don enjoyed playing softball, baseball, football, basketball, bowling and testing his luck at Potawatomi. He also enjoyed his family excursions throughout the United States. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of sixty years, Sandra; his sons, David Liesner, Jeffrey Liesner, both of Racine; brother, Kenneth (Delores) Liesner of Racine; sisters-in-law, Judy Gregory, and Debra Knotek; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori L. Liesner on July 1, 2016.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dover.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.