Veteran David Lowe enjoyed golfing and vacationing with family

David Kemper Lowe, 96, of Racine, died Thursday in Hartford, WI. He was born in Kenosha, WI, March 16, 1923, son of the late George and Agnes (nee: Jones) Lowe.

David graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1941” and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Education from UW-Platteville. During WWII, he proudly served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Guam. On April 18, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine, he married Doris M. Verbeten and together they raised 4 children. Doris died on January 2, 2017. David was employed by S.C. Johnson in Research and Development for nearly thirty years retiring in 1987. A dedicated member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and the 3rd Order of St. Augustine, David, and his wife attended Mass daily. He also had been a member of the VFW, American Society of Testing Materials, and the America Chemical Society. He enjoyed golfing, western movies, and family vacations on Fence Lake. Above all, he treasured his time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David will be dearly missed by his children, David C. Lowe of Hartford, Mary Patricia “Patti” Lowe of Hartford, James (Kim) Lowe of Middleton, Thomas Lowe of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Ashley (Ben) Dunk, Abigail Lowe, Christian Matavka; great-grandchildren, Miles, and Lincoln Dunk, Athena Matavka; sister-in-law, Patricia Consiglero; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James Allen; a great-grandson, Elwood Dunk; 3 brothers, Charles, William and George “Bert”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 27th, 10 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Reverend Michael Peterson officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to the family for Masses to be said in David’s and Doris’ name have been suggested.

