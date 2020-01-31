Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her

Are you searching for the perfect gift for the perfect girl? Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romance, love, and admiration. Buying a gift that shows just how much you love her can be difficult. There is no better gift than one that is purchased locally and uniquely for her. Follow this gift guide to find a gift that she will love!

1. Hot Shop Glass

Glass Blown Flowers- $25

239 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403 / (262) 833-0095

Blow your significant other away with the gift of art this Valentine’s Day. Hot Shop Glass is a local glass blowing and glass fusing studio located in Downtown Racine. Two local artists, Amanda Cosgrove Paffraf and Daniel Sviland welcome you to explore their gallery and studio. If you are searching for a gift that is loving, long-lasting, and local then this is the perfect place to either create or buy.

Handmade and custom glass blown flowers are available to purchase in the Hot Shop Glass gallery for $25. Experienced glassblowers from Hot Shop Glass have dedicated their time and efforts in creating art that will surely leave a lasting impression on your loved one. Give the gift of flowers to that special someone in your life for Valentine’s Day, but admire the beautiful creativity of the flowers all year long.

In the heart of downtown, you can find the perfect gift that will steal her heart. The Hot Shop Glass Blowing studio is open to the public on Saturdays from 10 am-4 pm, First Fridays, Art Walk and by appointment. The new glass fusing studio is open to the public on Wednesdays from 4 pm until 9 pm and Fridays/Saturdays from 10 am until 4 pm. For more information visit hotshopglass.com or call 262.833.0095

2. Plumb Gold

Les Georgettes Bracelet- Starting at $62

322 Main Street / 262-632-5022

Je t’aime means I love you in French and what better way to show the one you love just how much you love her by purchasing a bracelet by French designer, Les Georgettes. Plumb Gold is located on Main Street in Downtown Racine. This local jeweler has a variety of pieces offered in store, including the unique Les Georgettes bracelets. These items are appealing to women of many different styles and will truly wow any of your sweethearts.

Each Les Georgettes bracelet is gold-plated brass and features a reversible leather insert for the option of three-bracelets in one. Two leather colors and one without are available for this bracelet. They are available in yellow, rose and white; in a variety of designs; and in four different widths. The Les Georgette bracelets are available starting at $62.

The name “Plumb Gold” refers to Pure Gold. If your love is pure and golden then show her by gifting her a Les Georgettes bracelet this Valentine’s Day. When she looks down at her wrist, she will be reminded of your pure love. Plumb Gold is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 am-5 pm. If you work late, don’t worry Plumb Gold is open on Thursdays from 10 am-7 pm. On Saturdays enjoy visiting Plumb Gold from 10 am-4 pm. With any questions about the Les Georgettes bracelets call 262-632-5022 or visit plumbgoldjewelry.com.

3. Uncorkt

Valentine’s Day Wines $12.99 Each

240 Main Street / 262-632-9463

Is your lover a wine lover? Choosing the perfect wine for the perfect partner can be difficult, but there is no reason to worry because Uncorkt can help. For over 20 years, Uncorkt has been a thriving business in Downtown Racine. Uncorkt is a wine and craft beer retail store with additional accessories and a tasting bar. Their love for wines, craft beer and helping those living in or visiting Racine is unmatchable.

Are you truly and madly in love, deeply committed, or do you prefer casual dalliance? You can have it all with Monogamy Cabernet Sauvignon or Promisqous Red Blend for $12.99 each. This Valentine’s Day be sure to pick up a red wine from Uncorkt. Along with the wine, you could pair an elegant dinner or something sweet like a box of chocolates. You don’t want her to wine, so buy her some for Valentine’s Day.

Uncorkt is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am-8 pm. Stop in to buy a gift and sample some of the delightful drinks in store. For more information or any questions call 262-632-9463 to talk to an expert, visit their website uncorkt.com, or stop in to discover their selection of fine wines, and craft beers.

4. Perennial Soaps

Lovesick Bar Soap $6.00 Each

316 6th Street

Is your babe a beauty guru? Has your love fallen in love with being a vegan? If she’s both a beauty guru and a vegan than Perennial Soaps has the perfect products for her. Maybe you are in a new relationship and not sure what gift to give this Valentine’s Day, but don’t worry because Perennial Soap has products to please everyone. Perennial Soaps is a local handmade studio and retail store located in Downtown Racine. They offer a complete line of products that range from full bath & body, hand soaps, lip balms, and even roll-on perfume. Products are created locally, 100% vegan, and palm oil-free.

This Valentine’s day purchase a handcrafted 5oz bar of soap called “Lovesick” for $6.00. This purchase will surprise your sweetie and support a small business. This bar of soap is uniquely made and vary in color/shape. “Lovesick” has a fragrant smell of Hawaiian flowers, Plumeria, and high-quality sweet orange essential oils. The base of this soap is made with olive oil, organic cocoa butter, and fair trade shea butter. Perennial Soaps has a special going on where you buy 4 bars of soaps for $20. What are you waiting for, you can’t go wrong with that sweet deal.

If you are looking for a convenient, earth-friendly, and local way to shop then Perennial Soaps is the perfect place. She will absolutely adore you and her gift. Products can be purchased online at https://perennialsoaps.square.site/ with the option to be shipped or picked up in-store. Perennial Soaps is open Thursday-Friday from Noon-7pm and Saturdays from 11 am-4 pm. With any questions or concerns, contact Perennial Soaps via https://www.perennialsoaps.com/contact.html

5. Shae Bro’Jae Natural Expressions

Custom Body Butter $15

611 6th Street / (262) 456-2941

Her natural beauty caught your eye the first time you met, and this Valentine’s Day you can gift her something that shows off your natural love by purchasing a gift at Shae Bro’Jae’s Natural Expressions. The store is the perfect one-stop-shop located in Downtown Racine because it’s full of custom lotions, boutique items such as handmade jewelry, accessories, and art. Uniquely, Shae Bro’Jae offers hair services too such as hair locking.

This Valentine’s Day, Shae Bro’jae is offering a one-of-a-kind service to customers. Stop in the store to customize a body butter for a sweet lady in your life. This isn’t just any ole gift. By customizing a body butter for your special someone, you are creating a gift from the heart. With the help of an employee, you will be able to create a gift that is made just for her. The body butters offered in house are organic, natural, and handmade.

Starting at the beginning of February, clients can begin customizing a 4-ounce body butter. Choose from a variety of fragrances to customize the body butter. Your sweetheart will love this gift because it is natural, thoughtful and local. Included with this special is a Valentine’s Day packaging. She is sure to fall in love with you all over again, and with this gift! Shae Bro’Jae’s Natural Expressions is committed to their craft, and if there is any need for assistance with custom body butters they are there for you. Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it so stop on in starting February 1st and start customizing!

Shae Bro’Jae’s Natural Expressions is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am-6 pm. For any questions about this Valentine’s Day special, contact (262) 456-2941 or visit their website https://sheabrojaes.wordpress.com/ to find more information. There is no better natural and customizable gift, so be sure to get yours fast!