UW-Parkside Science Night Returns for Spring 2020

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is proud to present the return of the Science Night series for the spring 2020 semester. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Dr. Bryan Lewis will host, “So… you want to go to medical school: What students need to know to make them competitive applicants.” The presentation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Student Cinema in the Student Center at UW-Parkside.

During the presentation, Dr. Lewis will cover both basic and in-depth information that students should know about being competitive applicants to professional health programs overall, and medical school in particular. Topics that will be covered range from grades, majors, classes, healthcare experiences, application process, and professional entrance exams. A significant emphasis will be placed on strategies, mindsets, and motivation. This presentation is appropriate for both high school students and students at the university level.

Dr. Lewis is also one of the winners of the 2019 BizTimes Media Health Care Heroes Award, given to people who make an impact on the health and wellness of southeastern Wisconsin in the health sector. Above all else though, Dr. Lewis views it as his job to help students believe they can reach their professional aspirations. UW-Parkside boasts a 90 percent success rate among its pre-health and pre-med students who apply to professional schools, more than twice the national average of about 40 percent. Dr. Lewis attributes that success to UW-Parkside’s faculty and staff.

“As a former pre-med student in a former lifetime, I’ve been down the road, I know the pressure they feel,” Lewis said. “I don’t want them to feel like they have to do it by themselves … I try to help them realize that what they thought is a far-off reality is, in fact, something they can do.”

Dr. Lewis is the Associate Dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, Director of Pre-Health program, and a faculty member in the Biological Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He has served in these positions at the university for the past 20 years. Dr. Lewis has been a passionate advocate for student success and has helped many hundreds of students matriculate into professional health programs and graduate schools.

Going strong for 15 years, Science Night has become a staple of programs featured on UW- Parkside’s campus. Created by physics professor Dr. Mohazzabi, the series features exciting presentations and lectures about various math and science topics and issues. The series was designed to be enjoyed by students of all ages ranging from middle school age to 100+-year-olds. This is a free event open to community members and of course UW-Parkside students. Science Nights occur from 7-8 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month during fall and spring semesters. All are welcome to attend. Free parking is available after 6:30 p.m. Refreshments are provided.

For more information about this event series, visit the Science Night homepage and follow the College of Natural and Health Sciences on Facebook.