Thousands Of Racine-Area Residents Are On Voter Purge List

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Wisconsin as a battleground state in the 2020 election is a fact that has been well-established. Now, two sides are fighting over about the status of about 230,000 registered voters in the state.

In the City of Racine, and villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, there are thousands of voters who are currently among the roughly 230,000 voters who face being kicked off Wisconsin’s registered voter rolls.

Patch has found that nearly one out of every 11 Racine registered voters, one out of every 19 Caledonia registered voters and one out of every 17 registered voters in Mount Pleasant are on the purge list.

Here is the breakdown:

Racine

33,671 Registered Voters

3,066 Voters On Purge List

Caledonia

16,031 Registered Voters

836 Voters On Purge List

Mount Pleasant

16,894 Registered Voters

970 Voters On Purge List

One side wants to purge these residents from the state’s voter rolls, saying they failed to update their address after moving – as required by state law. The other side has filed a countersuit in federal court, saying an imminent purge violates their constitutional right to due process.

Voters Who Moved Are The Issue

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a lawsuit in Ozaukee County Circuit Court, claiming the Wisconsin Election Commission would violate state election laws if they failed remove residents from state voter rolls if residents fail to update their information within 30 days of moving.

Wisconsin officials answered back, saying the 30-day requirement did not apply because they lack reliable information about which people have actually moved. Some people who have not moved actually received “moving” letters from the state, officials said. Election officials say they want to delay any voter roll purging until after the April 2021 Spring Election.

Am I On The List?

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, residents can check whether they’re registered to vote, or whether they’ve been sent a “moving” letter on MyVote Wisconsin Click this link to go to MyVote Wisconsin. If state election officials sent you a letter because you may have moved, that will be noted on your voter information page on MyVote.

If you did not move, you can tell us you still have the same address. If you did move, you can reregister to vote on the MyVote website, assuming your address information is current with DMV. If it’s not current, you can update it with DMV and come back to MyVote and register online, election officials said.

Here is what it looks like on MyVote Wisconsin when you check your voter registration information.

Reid Mangey, Public Information Officer with the Wisconsin Elections Commission told Patch that most of the people on the list have moved, and do need to re-register.

However, there is a small percentage of people who have not moved, but they had a transaction with DMV that makes it look like they may have moved, he said. Registering a vehicle at an address which is different from their home address is the most common reason.

Judge Rules In Favor Of Suit, Opponents File Suit Of Their Own

On Friday, Ozaukee County Circuit Court judge Paul Malloy issued an order that requires the Wisconsin Election Commission to remove the aforementioned voter registrations on the basis of state law.

“The Wisconsin Election Commission was warned in October that they were acting contrary to state law by allowing voter registrations at old addresses to remain active beyond 30 days. Instead of reversing course, the Wisconsin Election Commission has stubbornly doubled down,” Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said, “This lawsuit is about accountability, the rule of law, and clean and fair elections.”

On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and two registered Wisconsin voters filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming the purge of nearly 230,000 registered voters violates the U.S. Constitution. You can view that lawsuit here.

In their lawsuit, the League alleges that letters sent by the Wisconsin Elections Commission did not provide enough notice of what voters needed to do to remain on the rolls.

The federal lawsuit asks a federal judge to stop Malloy’s order to immediately remove the registrations of 234,000 Wisconsin voters who may have moved, and require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to send new notices to the affected voters informing them of the commission’s plans to remove them from voter rolls.