Thomas Weyker enjoyed reading and traveling

Thomas Henry Weyker, 78, died Friday, December 6th, at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, CA. He was born in Racine, WI, April 6, 1941, son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Nee: Iselin) Weyker.

Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1959” and earned a BS Degree in Mathematics from Dominican College. On September 30, 1972, he married Maye Buchanan who preceded him in death on October 21, 2014. Tom was employed by J.I. Case Co for 37 years retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church and enjoyed participating in church functions and serving as a lector and Eucharistic minister. He took pleasure

in reading science fiction, traveling all around the USA, playing (and winning) games, and relaxing in warm weather. He loved his hometown of Racine and enjoyed taking guests to the lake, lighthouse, the various restaurants and attractions, and attending the 4th of July parade every year. Tom prayed for his friends and family daily, trusting God to guide his life. Above all, it was time spent with his family he treasured the most. Tom was a loving husband and a kind and gentle father who is already dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughters, Tammie (James “Nick” Adkins) Weyker-Adkins, Tiffany (Tyler) Cornell; his granddaughters, Hayli Adkins and Miranda Cornell; brothers and sisters, Jerome Weyker of AZ, Pat (the late Jerry) Simanek of WI, Mary Hansen of CO, Jeanne Menier of FL; and in-laws, Margaret (the late Roland) Heinze of Racine, Virginia (Edwin) McBryde, Ruth (the late David) Wilkinson, all of TN, Reba (Randy) Bell, Nell (Ray) Orr, Louise (Laville) McKinney, and David Buchanan, all of MS; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear neighbors and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3100 95 th St., Sturtevant, on Wednesday, January 8th at 11 a.m., with Fr. Ron Gramza officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the church 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Please send memorials to St. Sebastian’s Church, 3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177.

