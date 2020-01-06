Thomas Boyd enjoyed music and working on projects

Thomas “Tommy” J. Boyd, 63, died on Friday due to complications from cancer. He was born on November 10, 1956, to Tom and Diane (Nee: Buchman) Boyd.

Tommy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1974. He went on to become a journeyman sheet metal worker (fabricator). For several years he lived and worked in Colorado and was the shop foreman for Pacific Sheet Metal Company in Aspen, CO. He was an overall craftsman in carpentry and cabinet making as well. He was known as the go-to-guy when it came to specialty projects for celebrities of Aspen, CO where he fabricated a 25 ft. high stove hood, hand-hammered copper chimney for Kevin Costner’s cabin. Among his other loves was music. He was a talented musician with vocals and guitar. In his early adult years, he played in a local band, the Hobos Blues Band. His most recent employment was with Home Depot in Racine, last working in November. Upon his birth, Tom’s maternal grandparents planted a tulip tree in the backyard of their home to commemorate his birth. It remains standing to this day despite being struck by lightning. As the home is still owned by the family, another tree will be planted for Tom.

Tom is survived by his father, Thomas B. Boyd of Racine and his sister, Jill Boyd of Racine, as well as his loyal dog Buddy Boyd. He is also survived by his stepsons, Bryan (Shelley) Crain of Kimberly, WI, Jeff (Jacklyn) Crain of Treasure Island, FL, Rick (Connie) Crain of Clintonville, WI, and five grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Buchman Boyd; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Clara Buchman, Basil and Lucreta Boyd, and Lucille and Fritz Zais.

A time to meet, greet and celebrate Tommy’s life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wisconsin Humane Society, H.O.P.E. Safehouse, American Cancer Society, or to the Democratic Party.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.