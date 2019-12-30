This Is The Most Popular Racine-Area House On The Market

WIND POINT, WI — Take a look at this elegant, architecturally-designed contemporary lakefront home on 1.93 acres, with more than 233 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline, private sand beach, and lakefront protection.

Expansive windows on the east side provide gorgeous lake views from almost every room, including living/dining rooms, den, and bedrooms.

Dining room windowed-doors slide open to a beautiful screened porch, bringing the outside in with views overlooking the yard, water-lily pond, and Lake. This amazing home has six bedrooms and six full baths, plus a powder room.

Charming game room, built-in bar and party room for entertaining, and sunken, fireplaced sitting area on the lower level.

The interior is a beautiful combination of hardwoods, stone, hard tiles, and glass. The original home was built in 1961, with a south wing added in 2003. 2-car garage plus 2-car carport.

Address: 109 Raven Turn E, Wind Point, Wisconsin

Price: $1,999,000

Square Feet: 8474

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 Full and 1 Half Baths

Built: 1961

This listing originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click here.