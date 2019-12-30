The “Phone Call”

If you are doing online dating, then you will eventually get to the point where you will need to make actual contact. Scary, right?

I know. Sometimes it’s just easier to keep texting. But if you do that, you’ll never hear the intonations of that person’s voice, or see if you even click with step one. The first phone call can be very telling and can get you to where you want to be at a much quicker pace.

Here are some tips and tricks for making that first phone call a success:

Make sure you don’t have background noise going on….no jackhammer contractors, barking dogs and screaming kids as atmosphere, please. Be happy, jovial and sound interested, and BE INTERESTING. Ask as many questions as you are being asked, and always pose them in the effect of “tell me about”….versus questions that you can answer in one-word answers. Limit the time you are on the phone. Do not stay on for more than an hour. It leads to you exposing, sharing and talking about way too much before there is a basis for it. Compliment something about the person. Comment on their voice, their use of the English language, a story they’ve told you because acknowledging people is the very best way to get someone to warm up to you. Let the gentleman in the relationship make the move on planning the first date. In my last phone conversation I said something to the effect “I’d love to hear about your parents” which made him know I wanted to discover more about him.