Suzanne Meredith enjoyed shopping and decorating

Suzanne “Sue” M. Hunter Meredith, 72, died surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 13th at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Milwaukee, April 9, 1947, daughter of the late Dominica “Minnie” T. (Nee: DeLorenzo) and Joseph “Buff” L. Fiorita.

Sue was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965.” On September 25, 1995, she married Thomas J. Meredith Sr. She was employed by P.D.I. for twenty-five years, retiring in 1995. Sue was a member of the Racine Assembly of God and Pink Paddling Power. She enjoyed shopping, decorating, spending winters in Florida, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas J. Meredith Sr. of Racine and his extended family; her son, Jon (Dawn) Hunter of Racine; her granddaughter, Jessica L. Hunter of Racine; brothers, Tom (Doris) Fiorita of Florida, James Fiorita of Racine; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19th, 11 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, with Rev. Ed Walker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials to Racine Assembly of God or one’s favorite cancer organization have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.