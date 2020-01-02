Statewide Availability of Marriage Certificates to Expand

Effective Jan. 2, 2020 – individuals married in Wisconsin will be able to go to any Wisconsin Register of Deeds office to obtain their marriage certificate. Register of Deeds offices are currently able to issue birth certificates from all Wisconsin counties. Certificates of death are available statewide for deaths occurring on or after September 1, 2013. Certificates of divorce are available statewide for divorces occurring on or after January 1, 2016, to present.

While not all vital records are eligible for statewide issuance; the State Vital Records Office continues to work with Register of Deeds offices to add or update specific vital records on-demand – with the goal of having all eligible records available.

Register Madsen notes that statewide issuance provides an easier and more efficient method of serving County residents by providing better access to Wisconsin vital records. Individuals can contact the Register of Deeds office to receive more information about the statewide availability of records.