Spend some time “On Golden Pond” at the Racine Theatre Guild

Touching, funny, and warmly perceptive, “On Golden Pond” runs Friday, January 10th through Sunday, January 26th at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent every summer over the last 48 years at their lake home on Golden Pond. This year is blanketed in melancholy from Norman’s failing memory and health until their daughter, Chelsea, comes to visit. She also brings her new fiancé’s son, Billy Ray, to live with them for the summer. He and Norman form an unexpected bond in this beloved theatre classic. RTG has produced “On Golden Pond” once before in 1981.

Written by Ernest Thompson and directed by Nathan Stamper, the cast features Harry Jacobsen as Norman Thayer, Mona Lewis as Ethel Thayer, Dan Venne as Charlie Martin, Lisa Lewis as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, John Mueller as Bill Ray, and Ronan Kosterman as Billy Ray.

Sponsored by Twin Disc, “On Golden Pond” runs January 10 through 26. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18th and January 25th will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62 and up), and $13 for students (21 and under). There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, January 19 and Thursday, January 23 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.