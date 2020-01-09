Sister Eugenia Kaster enjoyed serving others

Sister Eugenia Kaster, O.P., 92, died at Siena Center, Racine on Wednesday. Gardina Mary was born August 31, 1927, to George and Cornelia (nee: Van Der Loop) Kaster in Freedom, WI. On September 2, 1946, she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1948, she was given the religious name Sister Eugenia. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Eugenia spent many years as a teacher, LPN, and chaplain. She began her ministry in 1950 at SS. Peter & Paul, Green Bay, WI. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Benedict, Milwaukee; St. Luke, Plain; St. Charles, Burlington; St. Victor and St. Clare Hospital, Monroe; and St. Rita, St. Luke Hospital, and St. Catherine’s Infirmary, Racine. She also served in Michigan. She moved to Siena Center in 2005.

Sister Eugenia is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her brothers Steve (Elizabeth) and Eugene (Bonnie); sister-in-law Joan Kaster; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Arnold, Norbert, Martin, Richard, Henry, Sylvester, John and Raymond; and her sisters Therese Johnson and Edna Kaster.

Visitation will be in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday, January 13 beginning at 9 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

