Shooting Victim Identified; Authorities Release New Details

RACINE COUNTY, WI — Authorities in Racine County say a man accused of breaking into a Racine County home and shooting and killing a man has been arrested following an area manhunt.

Over the weekend, authorities identified the deceased as 42-year-old Chad Bickler of Wind Lake.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the man accused in the killing, Troy Hoffmann, went on the run before he was found in the Town of Hutisford after a 20-hour manhunt. As of Monday morning, Hoffmann was being held in the Racine County Jail and is awaiting charges.

Shooting Reported

According to Sheriff’s officials, authorities responded to a home in the Town of Norway just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Hoffman traveled to a home near the intersection of Loomis Road and Highway 36 in Wind Lake. Authorities say Hoffmann broke in, where he shot Bickler and his pet dog. Bickler was transported to a local hospital, however, he did not survive. According to a FOX-6 report , both Bickler and Hoffmann worked at Engineered Security Solutions in New Berlin.