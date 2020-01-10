Sandra Koleske enjoyed shopping and dining out

Sandra Lee Koleske, 86, died Sunday, January 5 at St. Monica’s Memory Care. She was born in Racine, September 2, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Selma (Nee: Flatten) Johnson and was a lifelong resident.

Sandra graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1951.” On December 1, 1962, she married Mark E. Koleske who died September 20, 2010. Sandra was employed by the Junior League of Racine for 15 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved her family, her outside cats, shopping, and dining out. Sandra loved baking and entertaining family during the holidays. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Tom Koleske, Jim (Jean) Koleske; grandchildren, Carter and Callie; sisters, Judy (Anders) Madsen, Jane (Chuck) Bragg; Elaine Jones, Dan (Shirley) Koleske; nieces, nephews.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. funeral with Reverend Jakes Voker officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials suggested to First United Methodist Church.

