Sally Roberts enjoyed traveling and raising show dogs

Sally L. Roberts, 90, died Tuesday, December 24 at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine on September 15, 1929, daughter of the late George and Lorraine (nee: Mayhew) Nelson.

Sally was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School Class of 1946. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, W. Dean Roberts on December 28, 1957. They shared over fifty-five beautiful years together before Dean preceded her in death on April 23, 2013. Sally worked in the travel industry for many years, employed with Neider Travel, Veltra Travel, and Johnson Travel before retiring from Kidd’s Travel. She loved her trips to Greece, Scotland, Wales, England, and Mexico. Prior to starting her travel career, Sally worked with Senior Citizen clubs for Racine Parks & Recreation. She dedicated countless hours coordinating activities, day trips and excursions including Hawaii and Florida for her “Golden Agers” as they called themselves. Sally had a lifelong love of dogs. She raised and showed Shetland Sheepdogs, including “Cassie” who was ranked in the top 5 show dogs in the country. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and cooking. Above all, she loved her time with her family.

Sally will be dearly missed by her children, Denise (Raymond) McKee, Paul Roberts, all of Kenosha; grandchildren, Drew, Alyssa and Ari; great-granddaughter Tresa; brothers, Jeff (Sandra) Nelson of Hiawasse, GA; Jay (Sue) Nelson of Houston, TX, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley (Edward) Kapellusch of Mesa, AZ and her infant daughter, Linda Kay.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Susan Bowen. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the DeKoven Center have been suggested.