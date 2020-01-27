S.C. Johnson To Recycle Miller Park Cups To Make Plastic Bottles

MILWAUKEE, WI — Fans use more than one million plastic cups during the 81 home games the Milwaukee Brewers play at Miller Park during the regular season.

S.C. Johnson announced a new partnership with the Brewers organization on Friday, saying they will provide S.C. Johnson-branded plastic cups, with the intention of having the cups recycled in special bins.

Fans would be asked to pitch their used plastic cups into the special bins. S.C. Johnson would then take the collected cups, and re-use the plastic to make bottles for their Scrubbing Bubbles bathroom cleaner.

Company officials with S.C. Johnson say the Brewers are the first U.S. professional sports team to link a waste stream to a specific product, closing the recycling loop and tackling one of the biggest barriers to plastic recycling in the U.S.

“We all need to work together to help close the plastic recycling loop, and I hope this first-of-its-kind initiative with the Brewers will serve as a model for other major league teams, companies and even other sports leagues,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson in a news release.

