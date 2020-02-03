Ruth Ann Lichter enjoyed crocheting and shopping

Ruth Anne Lichter, 71, died Wednesday, January 22nd. Her husband, Timothy E. Lichter preceded her in death 15 years ago on May 29th, 2004.

Ruth Anne was a longtime resident of Racine. She obtained her Ph.D. in making lists and lists for those lists. She also proclaimed herself as the “Happy Hooker” as she crocheted hundreds of afghans and prayer squares which she donated to assisted living residents and hospital patients. Before her retirement, she also made blessing bags for the homeless. Ruth Anne was always very proud of her title as “Treasurer” for Lathrop Furniture and Appliance which was founded and owned by her late Father, Kai (Betty) O. Jensen. Ruth Anne also enjoyed donating to the Salvation Army.

Ruth Anne was one of the few people each year that received a personal, handwritten note from Joseph Segel founder of QVC for her monetary contributions that helped them stay in the green. A statue of her holding her credit card in one hand and a phone in the other is currently being considered. Without saying, she left behind a heck of a lot of unopened “treasures”.

Ruth Anne loved her siblings Judith Schwartzbaum, Pat (Dave) Freiburger, Cookie (Jerry) Grimm and Kip (Gail) Jensen very much. Mary Voss and Karen Funk were Ruth Anne’s very close friends and she always thought of both as family. Surviving are her two PERFECT children Jason (Stephany) Lichter of Franksville and Laura Bohlen of Racine. Ruth Anne’s love was shared equally between her Grandchildren Brittany Krencisz (Sweetheart), Megan Lichter (Buttercup), Jack Lichter (Favorite Grandson), Keegan Bohlen (Sunshine), and Piper Bohlen (Baby Doll).

A celebration of her life will be held in the springtime at St. Monica’s Assisted Living in Racine.

