RUSD To Sell Monthly City Bus Passes For Students

RACINE, WI — Citing a need to help middle and high school students who live less than two miles from school, Racine Unified School District Officials have now partnered with the City of Racine to sell monthly city bus passes to students. Currently, if a student lives closer than two miles from school, they’re not close enough for the district-offered bus services.

Families are able to purchase monthly city bus passes for use during school days. Monthly passes will be available for purchase one week prior to the start of each month.

“For families who live too close to their child’s school and don’t qualify for busing, this is a great alternative. RUSD is excited to partner with the City of Racine to provide an affordable option that will help ensure our students get to school every day,” said Racine Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien in a news release this week.

The monthly passes will cost $35 per month. During months that school is not in session for multiple days, (example: Nov. and Dec.) passes will be $30. Families can purchase their monthly city bus passes at RUSD’s Enrollment and Transportation Department located at 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. building 1.

Racine County Eye and Patch are partnering up to provide readers with more local content and provide local advertisers with a larger audience to connect with.

Based in New York, Patch is a hyperlocal platform that currently serves over 1,200 communities, towns and cities across the U.S. Known as “The Patch” by its users, Patch is the go-to destination for hyperlocal news and discussion about your community.