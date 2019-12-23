Rosalie Zuniga enjoyed spending time with her family

Rosalie T. Zuniga, 79, died Saturday, December 21st at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Milwaukee, December 30, 1939, daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Nee: Moraza) Carrillo. On May 25, 1960, she married Gabriel Zuniga who preceded her in death, July 27, 2003.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Anita Medina, Mary (James) Carpino, Caroline (Richard Q.) Cruz, Veronica Rath, Lisa (Cecelio) Mendoz, Elena Zuniga, Gabriel (Susan) Zuniga, Dora Schuster; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Veronica (Ronald) Frahm, Camilla (Howard) Compton, John (Bonnie) Carrillo, Mario (Debbie) Carrillo, Peter Carrillo, Steven (Denise) Carrillo, Gary (Cathy) Carrillo, David (Jeanette) Carrillo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Carrillo, Joseph Carrillo, Jessie Carrillo, and Julian Carrillo.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27th, 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorials to the Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

