Roland Gall enjoyed bowling and gardening

Roland A. Gall aka “RoRo” and “Rollie”, 92, died Friday, December 13th. He was born in Racine on March 18, 1927, son of the late Arthur and Laura (nee: Miller) Gall.

Roland was employed with Racine Hydraulics for over 42 years. Roland was a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he loved bowling, tinkering around the house, gardening, golfing and telling jokes. He also loved dogs, especially beagles. Roland loved his candy and cookies, yet in his 92 years he never had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and he did not like cheese!

He will be dearly missed by his cousins, Robert Gall, David Gall, Polly (nee: Gall) Amborn; dear friends, Jeff and Stacey Gesler and their children, Mitchell and Taylar; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Roland was also preceded in death by his dear friend Sheila Eckert.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18th, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral to start at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery.