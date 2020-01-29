Roberta Leonard enjoyed swimming and bicycling

Roberta R. “Berty” Leonard, 83, died Thursday at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born on October 11, 1936, in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Nee: Farrell) Wampole and had been a longtime resident of Racine.

Roberta graduated from Marquette University in 1958 and was employed as a speech therapist for thirty-one years. Her graduate credits were earned at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She worked in Sheboygan, Ozaukee County and then for Racine Unified School District for twenty-three years, retiring in 1997. On August 23, 1958 at St. Joseph Parish in Rice Lake, WI she married Kenneth L. Leonard. Roberta was a longtime active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Social Life Committee, and served on the Religious Formation and Education Strategic Plan 2005. She was also a member of the American Assn. of University Women, Racine Area Retired Educator’s Association, served at the RSVP Center for Community Concerns and was a Eucharistic Minister visiting nursing homes. Roberta enjoyed swimming, bicycling, cross country skiing, nature walks, traveling, and the theater. Roberta was a woman of strong faith and loved her church community. She had a zest for life and great curiosity with a particular passion for history and never could pass up a historical marker. An adventurous and spontaneous spirit, Roberta was inspired by seeing new places, learning new things and mostly by connecting with people everywhere she went. Above all, her outstanding loves were her husband, family, and friends.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Ken; her five children, Kenneth R. Leonard, Mary Elizabeth Leonard (I. Edward Salinas), Diana Michelle (James) Buhler, Anne Louise Leonard, Daniel John Leonard; grandchildren, Kathryn Elizabeth (John) Rosinski, Samuel David Buhler, Nicholas William Buhler, Matthew Ryan Seydel, William Daniel Seydel, Jacob Daniel Leonard, and great-grandson, James Phillip Rosinski; brothers and sisters, Fred (Norma) Wampole, Michael D. (Anita) Wampole, Mary C. (Tim) Schmidt, Diana M. Wampole, Jeannie A. (Robert) Mierendorf, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David A. (Shirley) Leonard; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Danette Wampole, brother and sister-in-law, Richard D. Wampole and Susan Wampole, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis G. and Nancy Leonard and son-in-law Frank Seydel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Matthew 25, Paralyzed Veterans of America or Racine Habitat for Humanity have been suggested.

