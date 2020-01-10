Real Racine Visitor Center Celebrates Twenty Year Anniversary

In July of 2000, the Racine County Convention & Visitor Bureau (Real Racine) moved from Main Street in downtown Racine to a brand-new Visitor Center on 1-94 and Highway 20. In order to celebrate the platinum 20th anniversary of the building, Real Racine has planned monthly events at the Visitor Center for those guests just stopping by and for life-long residents of the county!

After considering all possible sites, Real Racine decided to build on the land-only one-quarter mile off 1-94. Previously occupied by a bank, the land was razed and readied for the new “Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, with a lighthouse influence” building. Real Racine contracted with Seater Construction and Genesis Architecture on the new Visitor Center. It housed a welcome area for travelers and guests, a conference room available for meetings, and the offices of Real Racine. Twenty years later, the building stands strong and deserves some attention!

To celebrate, the Real Racine team will be hosting Welcome Center Wednesdays, monthly drop-in events that are free, kid-friendly and open to the public! You’ll have the opportunity to browse our archives and learn more about our history in Racine County, join in on themed hands-on activities and learn more about what it is we do out here in this iconic building.

The January Welcome Center Wednesday takes place on January 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Warm-up with a free hot cocoa kit, coloring pages for all ages, and pick up the new 2020 Real Racine Activities Guide!

Please visit www.realracine.com for information on Welcome Center Wednesdays throughout the year. You can also call us at 262-884-6400 for more information.