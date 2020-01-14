Racine Zoo To Host Winter Picnic In A ‘Snow Globe’

RACINE, WI — The Racine Zoo is inviting members of the public to have a winter picnic in one of their new snow globes.

The snow globe experience is available in 90-minute time slots between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 1 through March 1, 2020.

Organizers say that during the day, light pours into the transparent dome, making it feel like summer. At night, the glow of lighting overhead gives the space a cozy, intimate feeling. Multiple package options are available to customize your experience, as there are five different packages for guests to choose from, in addition to two add-ons.

All packages include seating for up to eight people for 90 minutes inside the snow globe. Each package features a family-style entree of which there are two options. The meal is followed by dessert.

Zoo staff says that guests will be entertained with a Racine Zoo animal encounter, and have a selection of tabletop games to play. Attendees are invited to bring their own aux cord and smartphone or music player.

Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo, says booking a snow globe experience is The Racine Zoo is already seeing time slots getting booked, and is expecting the experience to be a popular one.

Time slots can be booked online at racinezoo.org. Packages start at $150. Fancier packages range up to $325.

