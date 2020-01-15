Racine Zoo Extends Chinese Lantern Festival

RACINE, WI – The Racine Zoo and the Zigong Lantern Group are extending the 2019 Chinese Lantern Festival’s run in 2020.

The Festival will run for four additional weekends from Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 9. The Lantern Festival will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a closing time of 9 p.m. Tickets will be $5 per person online or at the gate. Unused tickets and season passes are still valid.

Colorful and intricately-designed lanterns look like pieces of artwork during the day and come to life at night. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the Racine Zoo transforms into a world of illumination.

There are 32 different scenes that will first greet visitors at the main Zoo entrance. The displays continue throughout the south end of the Zoo grounds.

“We are so excited to continue this amazing festival,” Chelsea Locke, the Zoo’s Special Event Manager said in a statement.

Here’s what it takes to make the approximately 300 pieces of lantern art that are spread across the Zoo:

50 tons of steel

40,000 feet of silk

33,000 feet of LED light belts

5,000 strings of LED fairy lights

15,000 LED bulbs

36,000 feet of cable and wire

