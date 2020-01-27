Racine Women for Racial Justice to Host Courageous Conversations about Race

The newly-formed women’s group, Racine Women for Racial Justice, is holding two sessions of an event entitled “Woman2Woman: Courageous Conversations About Race.” The goals of the group’s first event are to help women build new relationships — especially across color lines, explore shared values as a foundation for action, and identify future activities and alliances that will help eliminate interpersonal, institutional and cultural racism in Racine.

To ensure that as many women as possible can attend, the group is holding two identical sessions. The first session is Saturday, February 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gateway Technical College, Racine Building,-Michigan Room, 1001 South Main Street, Racine. The second session is Thursday, February 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the former location of the Fellowship of Christian Believers, 703 Washington Avenue, Racine.

Individuals can register to attend the free event on Eventbrite for February 1 or February 6.

Racine Women for Racial Justice was launched in September 2019 as a private Facebook group designed to give Racine women a space to share information about racism and candidly discuss the daily lived experience of being a person of color in our city, state, and country. Within days after launch, the Facebook page had more than 200 members and now numbers more than 400.

In October, the person who created the Facebook page convened a small group to figure out how to turn the energy created on social media into real-world action. As a first step, the organizing group created an official set of goals for Racine Women for Racial Justice, then began planning an in-person event. As part of this first event, the organizers hope to identify recommendations for future activities as well as potential alliances and actions that will create lasting change.

For more information about the event or Racine Women for Racial Justice, contact Nikki Fisher, efisher@wi.rr.com, 262-930-7386, or Kelly Scroggins, restoring812@gmail.com, 262-744-5632.