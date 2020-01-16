Racine Symphony Orchestra Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant

The Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is thrilled to receive a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Challenge America program in support of our 2020 fall programming. Specifically, this grant will support two concerts with our 2020 Artist-in-Residence, Joshua Zajac on November 7. Mr. Zajac is a cellist with strong ties to the Chicago area and an eclectic musical background.

The first concert will be a Masterworks Concert at UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall. The second concert will be a FREE, less formal event held at Knapp Elementary School. While courteous children are welcome at all of our concerts, the concert at Knapp Elementary is designed with families in mind. Please keep an eye out for more detailed information.

For more information on the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s special events, music education programs and concerts, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. Tickets to our 2020-21 Season will be available for purchase this spring.

