UPDATE: Racine Police searching for missing elderly man

UPDATE: Officials with the Racine Police Department said they have located Cesareo Cisneros and he is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: An elderly man is believed to be missing and endangered since Tuesday afternoon. Now, officials with the Racine Police Department are asking the community to help find him.

Cesareo Cisneros, 79, was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Howland Avenue, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

He is described as five-foot two-inches tall. He has brown eyes, black hair and mustache that is somewhat grey.

“Cesareo believes he lives in Chicago and frequently walks long distances,” the press release reads. “He has been located before as far away as Greenfield, Caledonia, Burlington, and Franklin.”

Cesareo may be wearing a brown winter coat, black work boots, and a grey hat. He only speaks Spanish and is sometimes confused about his name and where he lives.

Any citizens with information or that know of Cesareo’s whereabouts are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or the Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.