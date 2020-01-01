Racine men face drug charges after drugs found in car

RACINE, WI – Two people are being held on drug charges after deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop and found 30 packages of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Jan Jeffery, 24, of Racine, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Alondro Pratt, 24, of Racine, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, according to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the Strategic Patrol Unit stopped a car for an equipment violation at Douglas Avenue and High Street at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday. When the deputy approached the car, they smelled “a strong odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the vehicle.”

During a search, the deputy located a backpack that belonged to Jeffery. Inside the backpack, they found 30 packages of crack cocaine. Each packaged weighed 5.2 grams. They also found a pair of sweatpants that belonged to Pratt. It had 1.6 grams of marijuana.

Formal charges have not been issued by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. The two men are being held at the Racine County Jail. Pratt is being held on a $5,000 bond as a repeat offender. Jeffery is being held on a $78,000 signature bond.