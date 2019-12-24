Racine man charged with 2018 assault in court on warrant

RACINE, WI – A Racine man — charged with assault for beating a woman — was in court Monday after he was brought in on a bench warrant issued in April.

Willie Fairman, 52, was charged by the Racine District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 2, 2018, with substantial battery. If convicted, Fairman faces up to seven years six months in prison and/or fined up to $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a report of an assault at 2:44 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1619 16th St.

When police arrived, Fairman told them he was smoking crack with a woman inside the home and she slapped him across the face six times. He then slapped her once, but she wasn’t hurt, he said.

Police noted that they did not see any marks on Fairman’s face. The woman, however, had a bloody nose.

She told the police that she is homeless. She came over to the house to smoke weed and have a few drinks. Fairman then kicked her out of his apartment, but as she was leaving he followed her. The two argued over who was going to call the police.

Fairman punched her several times in the face. She blacked out and fell to the ground. A short time after, she was able to get up and walk outside. Again, Fairman followed her and he called the police. He then gave the woman the phone so that she could talk with dispatchers.

The woman had a cut on her upper lip, bruising and swelling under her left eye, and her nose appeared crooked, according to the criminal complaint.

Doctors at Ascension-All Saints Emergency Room told police the woman had a broken nose.

A status conference has been set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020 in Racine County Court.