January 9, 2020

Racine County Tree Sale Begins

For the 37th year, the Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public the opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings.

These bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25, include a variety of pines, spruces, shrubs, and hardwoods. Prairie seed mix, wildflower seeds, fertilizer, and water gel are also available.

Purchases can be made online at www.racinecounty.com/TreeProgram. The deadline to order is Friday, February 28. Supply is limited, so those interested are encouraged to order as soon as possible. You do not need to be a Racine County resident to participate.

All seedlings must be picked up at the Racine County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 21, between 1-6 p.m. or Wednesday, April 22, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. No trees will be delivered or shipped to customers’ homes, and all purchases are non-refundable.

The Land Conservation Office has annually provided low-cost tree seedlings to promote conservation and environmental stewardship throughout Racine County. For additional information or questions, please contact Chad Sampson, Racine County Conservationist, at (262) 886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.

