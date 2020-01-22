Racine County Offers Trauma-Informed Care Training

Racine – As Racine County offers another trauma-informed care training in February, the County reported ending 2019 with approximately 300 additional people trained in trauma-informed care.

Childhood trauma such as abuse, neglect, loss of a loved one, financial stress or any unavoidable traumatic event can have a profound impact on how young brains grow and increases the risk for substance abuse, mental illness, health problems, and other issues. These traumatic events – also known as Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs – also disproportionally impact communities of color.

The Racine County Human Services Department has now trained a total of nearly 800 people in trauma-informed care over the past two years and has trained another 46 people to become trauma-informed trainers. These new trainers represent 18 agencies and include attorneys, pastors, law enforcement professionals, school personnel and Racine County staff in the workforce, youth justice and child support, divisions.

“Racine County is uniquely positioned to coordinate trauma-informed programming and create a new level of support for children and families,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “Childhood trauma has touched many residents of our County. By working together as a community, we can help residents recover from trauma and lead stronger, more successful lives.”

County Executive Delagrave invites interested community members to attend the next trauma-informed care training scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, February 27, in Classrooms C and D at the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. Anyone interested in attending should RVSP by emailing TICTraining@racinecounty.com.

Trauma-informed care applies neuroscience on how the brain develops, functions and recovers from trauma to help children overcome adverse experiences. In addition, the County follows up with those who complete the training so that they can better utilize the information in their day-to-day work.

For more information on trauma-informed care training, including community agencies seeking training opportunities, please contact Kerry Milkie, Racine County Youth and Family Division Manager, at Kerry.Milkie@racinecounty.com or (262) 638-6511.