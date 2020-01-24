Prominent Anti-Racism Author And Educator Tim Wise To Speak At Carthage

Educator and anti-racism author Tim Wise will visit Carthage College on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms to give a lecture titled, “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump.”

Wise’s presentation will examine the ways racism has been embedded in America.

“Tim Wise is unafraid to speak truth to power and his work allows us to see how systems of oppression work in our society, says Roger Moreano, director of equity and inclusion at Carthage. “His powerful oratorical skills will inspire us all to take responsibility for dismantling these systems and in their place create more opportunities for all communities and human beings to reach their full potential.”

Wise has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences throughout North America. As a speaker, he is constantly in demand and has given presentations in all 50 states at more than 1000 colleges and high school campuses. He has also presented at hundreds of conferences, and to community groups across the nation about methods for dismantling racism.

The prominent spokesperson on the subject of racism has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, NPR, ABC’s 20/20 and CBS’s 48 hours, and his videos posted to YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms have received over 20 million views. His podcast, “Speak Out with Tim Wise,” features bi-weekly interviews with activists, scholars, and artists about movement building and strategies for social change. Wise is also the author of nine books.

The lecture is free and open to the public; however, registration is appreciated. For more information, visit www.carthage.edu/news/tim-wise/