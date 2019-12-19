Over Our Head Players Select Comedy Writing Contest Finalists

Over Our Head Players has announced the 10 finalists selected for performance at the “2020 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival.” Between July and October, a record-breaking 654 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 43 states and 12 foreign countries entered the competition. The largest number of entries came from New York, followed by California. Two of the 2020 finalists competed in previous Snowdance competitions.

The Snowdance selection committee has chosen these 10 finalists to further compete in production. These original comedies will be performed together by the OOHP Snowdance ensemble at Sixth Street Theatre in February. At each performance, audience members can vote for their favorite individual comedy; the audience favorites win cash prizes.

The winning titles and their authors:

My Parent’s Carjacking, Michael L. Johnson, Racine, Wisconsin

An older couple is held up at the longest light in town.

For Whom the Yell Tolls, James Ferguson, Plainville, Massachusetts

A new girlfriend meets her boyfriend’s mother.

Geese, Peter Stavros, Louisville, Kentucky

A gaggle of geese ruins one couple’s day.

The Last Game Night, Karen Fetherston, Racine, Wisconsin

When friends play board games, tensions run high

The Talk, Greg Beattie, Lafayette, Louisiana

A father and son rap about the birds and the bees

Go to The Light, by Laurie Allen, Odessa, Texas

Three children fulfill their dying dad’s last wishes.

Burning Airlines Give You So Much More, Ruben Carbajal, Kenosha, Wisconsin

It is amazing what some people do when their plane is crashing.

The Thief, Christine Robinson, Peterlee, County Durham, England

A couple awakes to find a unique home intruder.

Elvis and the Psychiatrist, Michael Noonan, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England

Everyone could use a little therapy once in a while, even Elvis.

A Disturbing Encounter at the Calhoun Residence Involving Sex, Marriage, and the American Musical Theatre, William Cameron, Washington, Pennsylvania

The title says it all, except there is also infidelity.

The Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival is a competition of original 10-minute comedies. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes will be tallied throughout the five-week festival run, and the Snowdance® “Best in Snow” will be awarded after the final performance on March 1. A cash award of $500.00 goes to “Best in Snow”, with a $200.00 award going to second place and $100 to third place. OOHP presents Snowdance January 31 – March 1, 2020. Friday performances are at 8:00; Saturday shows are at 5:30 and 8:00. Sunday shows are at 2:30, and Thursdays performances are at 7:00. Tickets are $20 on Fridays and Saturdays and $18 Thursdays and Sundays. Reservations are available at www.overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office, (262)632-6802.

Managing Artistic Director Rich Smith describes the submissions, “Every year, Snowdance truly reflects the current trends in playwriting. It is always interesting to see the topics and styles that comprise each year’s entrants. We have chosen 10 scripts for production that represent the best of contemporary comedy writing.” Sifting through a record 654 submissions was time-consuming, but the work is just beginning. “We have a terrific ensemble of comedic actors on board for this year’s Snowdance. Once again, we are fortunate to have a mix of Snowdance veterans along with a few talented rookies. The other directors and I cannot wait to start working with them and bringing these new comedies to life on the Sixth Street Theatre stage.”

The 2020 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival is sponsored by Minuteman Press. Rich Smith leads the Snowdance acting and directing ensemble, which also features John Adams, Kristin Althoff, Diane Carlson, Sea Daniel, Philip Evreniadis, Melissa Hughes Ernest, A. J. Laird, Chuck Lindas, Holly Milaeger, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff, Ron Schulz, Rich Smith, Matt Specht,

Jimi Turek, Joe Van Hulle, and Melissa Zeien. The “Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival” has grown into an international event and has been granted a United States trademark registration. All previous Snowdance Festivals played to sold-out audiences.

Over Our Head Players is a non-profit organization of volunteer talent now in their 28th season; they operate the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine. OOHPs has a commitment to original theatre. In addition to the annual Snowdance® competition, previous original works include sold-out productions of Kringle…..The Musical?, Parts 1 and 2, Theatre / Schmeatre, The Cedar Chest Letters, It’s a Wonderful Lifeboat, Ode to Garlic, Waiting for the WeinermobileTM, Big Shoes, Still Haven’t Found…, Real Remembrances of the War in Vietnam, and their 2004 Artwalk performance of Camp Nelson.