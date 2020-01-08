One person shot on Riverside Drive

RACINE, WI – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the upper torso at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive.

Officers with the Racine Police Department were called to Ascension-All Saints Hospital for a man seeking medical treatment for the gunshot wound. Transported by a Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, the man’s condition is unknown at this time, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

“The investigation into the shooting is ongoing,” the press release reads. “There is no update on the status of the victim.”

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.