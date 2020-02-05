Niki & Mike | Love Story Submission

My name is Niki. I met Mike when I was in 3rd grade and he was in 5th. We grew up as friends and dated in high school. Life happened, and we went our separate ways for a few years. Then, we ran into each other one night at a bar neither of us really went to before. I knew that night that I couldn’t let him walk away. Now, we’re happily married, have 3 children and a grandchild with another on the way.

