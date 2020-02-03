Nancy Stommel-King enjoyed golfing and bowling

Nancy J. Stommel-King died peacefully on Thursday morning at her residence with her family by her side. Nancy was born in Racine on April 13, 1943, daughter of the late Jerome and Mary (nee: Lawrence) Mueller.

On September 15, 1962, Nancy married her first husband William F. Stommel Sr. They were married twenty years before Bill preceded her in death in 1982. Nancy married Jean L. King on September 17, 1983. She was employed with

Piggly Wiggly for 34 years until her retirement in 2007. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. In her younger years, Nancy was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed golfing and bowling, but most of all her love for the Chicago Cubs. Above all, Nancy will be remembered for her great love for her family.

Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband, Jean; her children, Susan Stommel, Katie (Daniel) Hossalla; daughter-in-law, Renee Stommel; stepchildren, Debra (Mark) Kunz, Michael (Terri) King, Sandy (Chuck) Schovain, Barbara (John) Brahm; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Miller, Kathleen (James) Scott, Daniel Mueller, Patrick (Nancy) Kane; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents and first husband, Nancy was also preceded in death by her daughter Ann S. Moore and son William F. Stommel Jr.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:30 a.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.