Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: See 5 Local Homes For Sale

Look inside the most recently listed houses available now in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

January 20, 2020 Scott Anderson Development, News, Real Estate Comments Off on Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: See 5 Local Homes For Sale
MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — On the hunt for a new house nearby, but tired of seeing the same old property listings every time you search online? Thanks to our weekly list of new properties in your area, you can stay on top of the scene.

Here are the five latest homes to hit the housing market in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Racine area with 3 beds and 1 bath for $130,000, and another in the Racine area with 5 beds and 2 baths for $189,900.

Looking for more photos and information? Just click on any address to learn more. Happy house hunting!

1. 1214 Kentucky St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $89,900
Size: 1,120 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 1 bath

2. 2900 Virginia St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $130,000
Size: 1,134 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 1 bath

3. 2823 Washington Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $189,900
Size: 3,318 sq. ft., 5 beds, and 2 baths

4. 4020 Olive St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $109,900
Size: 720 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath

5. 43 Gaslight Pte Marina, Racine, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $2,900

