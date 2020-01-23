Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: Don’t Miss These 5 Open Houses

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Using the internet to shop for a house can be a less-than-ideal process. Photos don’t always do a house justice, and they can sometimes make a decrepit property appear quite a bit cuter than it is in reality. That’s why open houses are so nifty: No more guessing!

Ready to start hunting? For your convenience, we’ve put together a list of the five latest homes on the open-house circuit in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area. That way, you can get a feel for what kinds of properties are out there prior to making the big decision.

Below is an address, photo, price, home size and open-house time for each property on our list — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $359,900, and another in the Racine area with 2 beds and 2 baths for $119,900.

Want more photos and information? Just click on any address to learn more. Enjoy!

1. 7072 Woodbridge Dr, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406