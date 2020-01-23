fbpx
January 23, 2020

Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: Don’t Miss These 5 Open Houses

Look inside a few of the properties now on the market near you.

January 23, 2020 Scott Anderson Development, News, Real Estate Comments Off on Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: Don’t Miss These 5 Open Houses
(Realtor)

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Using the internet to shop for a house can be a less-than-ideal process. Photos don’t always do a house justice, and they can sometimes make a decrepit property appear quite a bit cuter than it is in reality. That’s why open houses are so nifty: No more guessing!

Ready to start hunting? For your convenience, we’ve put together a list of the five latest homes on the open-house circuit in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area. That way, you can get a feel for what kinds of properties are out there prior to making the big decision.

Below is an address, photo, price, home size and open-house time for each property on our list — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $359,900, and another in the Racine area with 2 beds and 2 baths for $119,900.

Want more photos and information? Just click on any address to learn more. Enjoy!

1. 7072 Woodbridge Dr, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Price: $359,900
Size: 1,762 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, January 26th at 12:00 pm2. 5745 Cambridge Ln Unit 8, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406Price: $139,900
Size: 1,429 sq. ft, 2 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, January 26th at 11:30 am3. 5720 Cambridge Cir Unit 5, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406Price: $159,900
Size: 1,728 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 3 baths
Open house: Sunday, January 26th at 11:30 am4. 10910 Washington Ave Unit 10912, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53177

Price: $239,900
Size: 2,282 sq. ft., 5 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Saturday, January 25th at 11:30 am

5. 4325 15th St, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Price: $119,900
Size: 624 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, January 26th at 12:30 pm

Itching for more? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or check out Patch’s Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area real-estate section for a full list of local open houses.

Photos courtesy of Realtor.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

