Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: Check Out 5 Nearby Homes For Sale

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — On the hunt for a new home nearby, but tired of seeing the same old property listings over and over? Not to worry! To keep you up to date, we’ve compiled the latest batch of new listings nearby.
Below, you’ll find the five newest homes to hit the market in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area — including one in the Racine area with 3 beds and 1 bath for $39,900, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 3 baths for $343,900.
Want more information on one of the houses listed below? Just click on any address to learn more. Happy house hunting!
1. 915 Albert St, Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Price: $39,900
Size: 916 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 1 bath
2. 2429 Monroe Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Price: $54,900
Size: 880 sq. ft, 1 bed, and 1 bath
3. 9139 Old Spring St, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $343,900
Size: 1,852 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 3 baths
4. 9304 Millstone Dr, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $274,900
Size: 2,107 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 3 baths
5. 1604 Quincy Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Price: $118,900
Size: 1,092 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
Want more options? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or check out Patch’s Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area real-estate section for a complete list of nearby homes.
Photos courtesy of Realtor.com
