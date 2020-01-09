Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant: 4 Open Houses Near You (PICS)

MOUNT PLEASANT-STURTEVANT, WI — Shopping around for a new house online can make you feel like you’re going in blind. While listing photographs can help, they’re no replacement for the real thing. That’s why open houses are so handy: A chance to try before you buy!
Ready to start hunting? To jump-start your search, we’ve made a list of the four latest homes to hit the open-house circuit in the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area. That way, you can get a feel for what kinds of properties are out there before committing to anything.
Below is an address, photo, price, home size and open-house time for each property on our list — including one in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $179,950, and another in the Mount Pleasant area with 3 beds and 2 baths for $347,900.
Click on any address for more photos and details. Happy house hunting!
1. 6631 Spring Hill Dr Unit 67, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Size: 1,714 sq. ft., 3 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, January 12th at 12:00 pm2. 6313 Biscayne Ave, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $347,900
Size: 1,741 sq. ft, 3 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am
3. 1127 Emmertsen Rd N, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
Price: $219,900
Size: 2,136 sq. ft., 4 beds, and 2 baths
Open house: Sunday, January 19th at 10:00 am
4. 3512 Wright Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Price: $115,000
Size: 1,206 sq. ft., 2 beds, and 1 bath
Open house: Sunday, January 12th at 2:00 pm
Want more options? Keep scrolling for more listings. Or check out our Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area real-estate section for a full list of nearby open houses.
